Blenheim Palace launches regular event series at The Stables Cafe
Each session, typically on the last Tuesday of the month at 6pm, will feature expert speakers covering a diverse range of topics, from nature conservation to historic preservation.
The series began in February, with a fascinating discussion on the Blenheim Palace roof project, the most ambitious restoration initiative in the Palace’s history. Head of Built Heritage, Kelly O'Driscoll, who was joined by architect Edward Lewis to explore the monumental £12 million renovation aimed at protecting the roof and priceless artworks at Britain's Greatest Palace.
Future Armchair Talks include topics such as Blenheim's gardens, the mysteries of lichen, and the fascinating world of bats and bees.
Tuesday 25th March: Antonia Kenney - Social history at Blenheim
Tuesday 29th April: Filipe Salbany - Bees and Trees at Blenheim
Tuesday 27th May: Andy Mills - Gardens at Blenheim
Tuesday 24th June: TBC
Tuesday 29th July: Dave Gasca - How water moves - Water and the landscape
Tuesday 26th August: Dr Nick Carter - Lichen at Blenheim
Tuesday 30th September: Peter Shepherd - Bats and Blenheim (with evening walk)
Tickets to Armchair Talks are free for annual pass holders, or £5.00 to visitors without a valid annual pass.
For more information about the new series and Blenheim Palace, please visit www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/armchair-talks/