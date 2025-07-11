Blenheim Palace launches all-new Family Treasures extended tour

From 12th July, UNESCO World Heritage Site, Blenheim Palace will feature a unique new visitor route into the Private Apartments, extending the Palace by five additional rooms.

During the experience, visitors will journey through some of the grandest rooms to unlock unique treasures, and follow in the footsteps of dukes, duchesses and their illustrious guests. The new extended tour will offer a new route through the Duke’s Bar into the corridor, as well as the Family Dining Room, The Smoking Room and the Duchess’s Sitting Room.

Guests will then enter the spectacular Grand Cabinet, the most opulent room in the Palace normally reserved for special family occasions. The tour will then continue through the Palace Drawing Rooms, a route walked by royalty and the most important guests to the Palace.

Over the years, The Grand Cabinet has been used variously as a drawing room, sitting room and even as school room for the 10th Duke younger children. The room holds many treasures passed down through the generations, including a full-length portrait of Caroline, 4th Duchess of Marlborough, by George Romney (1779) that hangs above the fireplace, or a beautiful French Savonnerie carpet (c.1750), based on a design originally produced for the Queen’s Bedchamber at the Palace of Versailles.

The Family Treasures experience enhances the visitor experience by 20 minutes and features a host of priceless artefacts and collections including:

Smoking Room corridor

Lalique fire screen

9th Duke of Marlborough by Alfred Munnings

Dining Room

Chimney piece designed by Vanbrugh, carved by Grinling Gibbons

A rare skeleton timepiece, English, early 19th century, attributed to John Moxon

Smoking Room

The tapestries from the life of Alexander the Great, purchased by the 1st Duke in the early 18th century

George Stubbs’ (1724 – 1806) portrait of a tiger or, more correctly a tigress, a gift from Clive of India to the 4th Duke

Duchess’s Sitting Room

Portraits of Gladys Deacon by Giovanni Boldini and of Consuelo Balsan by Ambrose McEvoy; both wives of the 9th Duke of Marlborough

Two Ladies in a gondola in Venice by Sir Winston Churchill

An unusual clock designed by Benjamin Vulliamy (George III, 1787)

Grand Cabinet

A gilt bronze and crystal chandelier in Louis XVI style.

The Chamber Pot (1759) is Sevres and painted with fruit and flowers by Francois Binet (active 1750-1775). Reputedly, it belonged to Marie Antoinette

Designed to showcase Britain’s Greatest Palace like never before, Family Treasures is one of the new unique new visitor experiences at Blenheim Palace this year.

The Roof Top View platform experience provides visitors with never seen before breathtaking views over the Estate including the famous Column of Victory as well as the surrounding Oxfordshire countryside and Life Below Stairs, an immersive experience giving visitors the opportunity to see the original working Victorian Palace kitchens. Both of the new experiences are available alongside the launch of Blenheim Palace’s most ambitious restoration initiative to date, the historic roof project.

This year, Britain's Greatest Palace is marking 75 years since first opening its doors to the public with a summer of celebration, featuring ‘75 Things To Do’ and more across the Palace, Park, Gardens and its family attraction Adventure Play. From history lovers to young families and adventure seekers, the summer-long anniversary celebration promises something exciting for everyone.

Admission to the new Family Treasures extended tour is included with a valid Palace & Gardens Ticket or Palace and Play Pass, which grants access to both Blenheim Palace and Adventure Play for a full year, making it fantastic value to enjoy all that Britain’s Greatest Palace has to offer.

For information on the new visitor experiences at Blenheim Palace and to book tickets, visit www.blenheimpalace.com/whats-on/events/new-for-2025

To find out more about the roof restoration project, visit www.blenheimpalace.com/restoration