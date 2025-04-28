Blenheim Palace celebrates National Gardening Week with launch of ‘Ask Andy’

By Jon Perks
Published 28th Apr 2025, 10:46 BST
Updated 28th Apr 2025, 11:56 BST
The Secret Garden at Blenheim Palace
Dilemmas with your dahlias? Problems with potatoes? Issues with ivy? To mark National Gardening Week (April 28th to May 4th), Blenheim Palace is launching ‘Ask Andy’ - a unique opportunity for visitors to quiz Head Gardener Andy Mills with their horticultural dilemmas.

As well as enjoying the stunning Formal Gardens at Britain’s Greatest Palace, visitors can drop a question into one of the special post boxes located in the Walled Garden and near the Water Terraces. Andy will then pick a selection to respond to, via Blenheim Palace’s YouTube and Instagram channels.

Andy Mills commented: “I love passing on knowledge and tips - it’s how we all become better gardeners, me included. It’ll be fascinating to see what questions visitors send my way.”

Under Andy’s expert eye, the gardens are undergoing a mammoth 10-year restoration and transformation, including the reintroduction of many ‘lost’ features and elements which have disappeared across the last three centuries.

To book tickets for Blenheim Palace, Park and Gardens: www.blenheimpalace.com/tickets-booking/

