Blenheim Palace celebrates National Gardening Week with launch of ‘Ask Andy’
As well as enjoying the stunning Formal Gardens at Britain’s Greatest Palace, visitors can drop a question into one of the special post boxes located in the Walled Garden and near the Water Terraces. Andy will then pick a selection to respond to, via Blenheim Palace’s YouTube and Instagram channels.
Andy Mills commented: “I love passing on knowledge and tips - it’s how we all become better gardeners, me included. It’ll be fascinating to see what questions visitors send my way.”
Under Andy’s expert eye, the gardens are undergoing a mammoth 10-year restoration and transformation, including the reintroduction of many ‘lost’ features and elements which have disappeared across the last three centuries.
To book tickets for Blenheim Palace, Park and Gardens: www.blenheimpalace.com/tickets-booking/