BIW: Our shared responsibility for the environment, different faith perspectives

Explore diverse religious views on environmental stewardship at Banbury Interfaith Network's upcoming event

The Banbury Interfaith Network will be holding an event on Monday 19th May at 7pm at The Haven, (61-63 Calthorpe Street, Banbury) to explore different faith perspectives on our shared responsibility for the environment.

All are welcome to this discussion event which will allow you to hear from speakers from different faiths on this topic and put your questions to them.