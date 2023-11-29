Big Give Christmas Challenge Week for Home Start Banbury

We need your help. If Home Start Banbury Bicester and Chipping Norton raises £5000 this week, it will be matched to £10,000 to support local families and young children in need. Can you join this campaign?

Being a parent has never been easy. It can be lonely, frustrating, heart breaking and over-whelming. Many struggling families are often isolated with nowhere to turn to for support. • Rural or social isolation • Post Natal Depression • Poverty or financial difficulties • Domestic abuse • Relationship problems or a single parent • Substance abuse • Feeling overwhelmed, exhausted or unhappy • Inadequate housing • Poor mental or physical health.

All these are problems we at Home Start encounter with our families and we aim to help them to cope.

Our core work is our home-visiting service. A volunteer visits a family in need on a weekly basis and this support continues for as long as it is needed.

A parent's view

Our volunteers offer non-judgemental, confidential, compassionate emotional support and practical help.

We run 3 weekly term-time drop-in play sessions. By intervening early, we are able to dramatically improve family situations and create better environments for the children to develop and thrive, giving them the best 'home-start' in life.

This week is the BIG GIVE week where any donation will be matched up to our target of £10,000.

Please click on the link above to donate whatever you can - however small (or however BIG) for the BIG GIVE.