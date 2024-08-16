Bicester to host exciting new Holistic Wellbeing Event

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A unique new event dedicated to holistic wellbeing is coming to Bicester, this September.

The Deer Spirit Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is set to take place in the fabulous function room at Whitelands Farm Sports Ground on Saturday, 7th September.

The show features a diverse range of exhibitors offering an array of wellbeing products, handmade crafts and jewellery, original artwork, trendy clothing, exquisite perfumes, fragrant candles and authentic crystals.

“Perfect, if you’re looking for a special gift or if you want to treat yourself,” says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit, a company renowned for running successful mind body spirit shows and psychic fairs in Aylesbury, Thame, Banbury and Witney.

Adding a touch of magic to the event, some of the best local psychic and tarot readers will be available for readings. Among them are Bicester’s own tarot queen, Jacqui Baker, Gloucester shaman John Odinsson Dyke, and popular psychic reader Gaynor Mentiply.

“Whether you're looking for guidance, insight, or simply an intriguing experience, these talented readers will provide just that,” Julie Fenn says.

Holistic therapies are another feature of this new show. Reflexology involves applying pressure to specific points on the feet, hands, or ears, and is known to relieve stress and promote overall health.

Reiki and Sekhem are energy healing techniques that aim to balance the body's energy flow, promoting deep relaxation and healing. Indian head massage is a soothing therapy that focuses on the head, neck, and shoulders, can alleviate tension and improve mental clarity. Kinesiology, a holistic approach that uses muscle testing to identify imbalances in the body, can help improve physical and emotional health.

Aura imager, Steve Williams, will also be at the event. He uses equipment based on Kirlian technology to capture and interpret the energetic fields around individuals and provides unique insights into people’s emotional and physical states.

The event will also feature talks and workshops on crystals for healing, past lives and protecting your aura.

There will also be the chance to learn mediumship skills and a Falun Gong demonstration. Falun Gong is a spiritual practice that combines meditation, qigong exercises, and moral teachings rooted in Chinese traditions. It emphasizes the principles of truthfulness, compassion, and forbearance.

"This is an event you won't want to miss,” Julie Fenn says. “It's a chance to connect with like-minded people, discover new paths to wellness, and find unique treasures that you won’t find anywhere else."

Doors open at 11 until 5pm.

www.deerspirit.co.uk