Behind the Scenes of Banbury Cross Players’ Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime

Local amateur theatre company Banbury Cross Players, who are celebrating their 80th anniversary in 2025, recently swapped the rehearsal room for a quintessential country house to bring their upcoming production of David Tristram’s Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime, to life through an ambitious marketing shoot.

BCP Chairman Adrian McGlynn’s home became the setting for an afternoon of theatrical creativity as the cast and crew assembled lighting rigs, prepared cameras and lenses, and donned costumes and makeup to transform into their quirky characters fully for the first time. The goal? To create an eye-catching film trailer and capture striking photographs for programmes, press releases, and other promotional materials for the March production.

The shoot was brimming with hilarity and teamwork. From figuring out how to mount a warthog above the fireplace to concocting a bubbling beaker of acid, the team’s ingenuity and dedication shone through. The cast and crew meticulously planned shots to achieve the perfect aesthetic. Katy Roberts, documenting the day, described it as a day “filled with slapstick, silliness, and endless fun – which perfectly encapsulates the spirit of this hilarious comedy whodunnit!”

Fans of Airplane! and Blackadder will love this side-splitting comedy whodunnit!

Director Simon Hook - local TV Director of Hollyoaks, CBBC favourite M.I.High, and award-winning comedy short films – said, ‘Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime is a hilarious parody of the classic Agatha Christie country house murder mystery – with a whole host of colourful characters who find themselves in increasingly ridiculous situations. If you love the humour of comedy classics such as Airplane! and Blackadder, then this is the show for you!’

With tickets selling quickly, audiences are encouraged to secure their seats as soon as possible for this must-see comedy. Don’t miss out – book now via The Mill website and prepare for an evening of outrageous mystery and humor!

Performances: 20-22nd March 2025, evening performances 7.30pm, Saturday matinee 2.30pm. Tickets from £14. https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/inspector-drake/