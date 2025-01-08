Beat the January blues with a wellbeing winter walk at Blenheim Palace

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Give your mind and body a boost this January with a mood-lifting walk at Blenheim Palace.

With 2,000 acres to explore, Britain’s Greatest Palace is the natural antidote to any ‘January blues’ - with a walk to suit everyone and every occasion - from a stroll around the Formal Gardens to venturing into the wider Estate.

January is also Walk Your Dog Month - the ideal time to exercise your furry friends in the beautiful surroundings of Blenheim Palace, while also ticking off those 2025 resolutions for increased physical activity and better health.

The UNESCO World Heritage site has a myriad routes to blow away the cobwebs and rejuvenate the soul:

Take a stroll around the Formal Gardens which surround the Palace and feature the majestic Water Terraces, the Duke's Private Italian Garden, the tranquil and secluded Secret Garden, the Churchill Memorial Garden, and beautifully delicate Rose Garden.

Head through the Palace’s Great Court and past the Stables Café to find the entrance to the Water Terraces, complete with a fully accessible pathway, grand statues and beautiful water fountains, as well as a stunning view across the gardens and lake.

Enjoy the tranquil sanctuary of the Secret Garden - a charming, secluded spot where winding paths lead to bridges over calm waters. When Blenheim Palace first opened to visitors, the 10th Duke of Marlborough tasked his team with building a private garden where he could enjoy some peace and quiet within the ‘jungle’ of plants, trees, pools, and streams.

Follow the Formal Gardens pathway to the Cascades. Designed in the 1760s by architect and designer Lancelot ’Capability’ Brown, it is one of the best places to unwind and escape. The path then loops back around and runs alongside the lake and past the Boathouse, for some lovely scenic views across the water, before finishing back at North Gate.

Take in what Lord Randolph Churchill, father of Sir Winston Churchill, named ‘the finest view in England’ with a relaxing loop of the Queen Pool. Begin your walk from either the Woodstock Archway entrance or the main Palace entrance, Flagstaff Gate. Perfect for a crisp morning jog or some winter wildlife spotting.

The Park Perimeter is ideal for those looking for a longer route to boost their step count. This circular walk is fringed by the High Park woodland complete with Blenheim Estate’s ancient oaks and a whole new world of wildlife. Whether you're taking a solitary stroll, enjoying an early morning jog, or walking the dog, this is a real treat for the senses.

Get your blood pumping with the short uphill walk to the Column of Victory - the perfect place to watch the sun peek through the clouds in the bright daytime, or a stunning spot to watch the sun fall behind the building at twilight.

Blenheim Palace first opened its doors to the public 75 years ago to raise funds for essential roof conservation work. The current £12 million project represents the most significant roof restoration in Blenheim Palace’s history.

Every penny of visitor funds will contribute directly to this vital conservation effort, ensuring the project’s completion by 2026. In return, visitors will not only be supporting the preservation of this historic landmark but will also have the opportunity to immerse themselves in the rich history.

For more information about Blenheim Palace and to book tickets, visit www.blenheimpalace.com.