Bank Holiday Monday family day at the Rollright Stones
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Bank Holiday Monday event takes place around the ancient neolithuc monuments of the Rollright Stones and will host a wide range of exhibits, displays and activities for everyone to enjoy.
From Astronomy to Meditation , Archaeology and Amateur Radio to Fortune Telling, there will be plenty of interesting things going on from 11am to 5pm. Off-road marshalled parking available.
Limited facilities on site so please bring along a picnic and/or your ownrefreshments , local venues are available for food etc including Wyatts Farm Shop less than one mile away. Archaeologists , Wardens and volunteers will be on site to help.
A fascinating day out for all the family in the most idyllic, historic and mystical settings in the country .Entry: £2.00 adults £1.00 children under 17. All proceeds go to the Rollright Trust - Registered Charity No. 1068450.
Visit our website : rollrightstones.co.uk Contact :[email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.