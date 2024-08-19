Bank Holiday Monday family day at the Rollright Stones

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The Rollright Trust invites you to come along to the ancient Rollright Stones for a Family Open Day on Bank Holiday Monday 26th August

The Bank Holiday Monday event takes place around the ancient neolithuc monuments of the Rollright Stones and will host a wide range of exhibits, displays and activities for everyone to enjoy.

From Astronomy to Meditation , Archaeology and Amateur Radio to Fortune Telling, there will be plenty of interesting things going on from 11am to 5pm. Off-road marshalled parking available.

Limited facilities on site so please bring along a picnic and/or your ownrefreshments , local venues are available for food etc including Wyatts Farm Shop less than one mile away. Archaeologists , Wardens and volunteers will be on site to help.

The Rollright Stones - history and mystery on our doorstep

A fascinating day out for all the family in the most idyllic, historic and mystical settings in the country .Entry: £2.00 adults £1.00 children under 17. All proceeds go to the Rollright Trust - Registered Charity No. 1068450.

Visit our website : rollrightstones.co.uk Contact :[email protected]