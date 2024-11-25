Banbury's Lake Acacia celebrates Spotify listening surge following collaboration with producer Glen Robinson

Banbury-based band Lake Acacia is celebrating an extraordinary 631 per cent surge in Spotify listens over the past two months since the pair released new music with producer, Glen Robinson.

The pair’s latest song, produced by Glen Robinson, Broken, was released in October with a new YouTube video to accompany the track.

The inspiration behind the song started when the band played the main riff as an intro to one of their openings at a show a couple of years ago. Having gone down so well with the crowd, Tim and Joe decided to re-work the track into a song with producer Glen Robinson.

“The song is about trying to rekindle a broken relationship with somebody you were once so close with. They’ve become distant and it’s killing you not knowing why”, explains Lake Acacia.

Listen to the track on https://www.youtube.com/@LAKEACACIA

Glen Robinson is an award-winning producer based in New York City. Having worked with the likes of Keith Richards, George Martin, The Ramones, Beach Boys and Nashville Pussy, Robinson has a keen eye for capturing the essence of anyone he works with.

This latest song follows the release of ‘I Can’t Let Go’ and ‘We Don’t Want You Now’ earlier this year from Lake Acacia and produced by Glen. The band says that they are currently working on a fourth song this Christmas and are excited to be releasing it in the new year.

The success of Lake Acacia’s music has left the band feeling optimistic as they gear up for their upcoming gig at Reading Rising on 23 November. Since forming as a duo in 2022 with Tim Groethe on lead vocals and Joe Homer on drums and backing vocals, the pair have made impressive strides.

“We first played Reading Rising in 2022 when we had just started as a two-piece,” reflects Lake Acacia. “Since then, we’ve performed several shows in Reading, and each one has been incredible. We’re really excited to return and share the stage with some amazing bands.”

Lake Acacia hopes to continue to grow on their musical journey, working to produce future songs and albums. To listen to their new hit ‘Broken’ the music video can be accessed here: https://www.youtube.com/@LAKEACACIA