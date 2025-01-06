Banbury writer's 40-year love of football collides with her dream of publishing a book

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Writer Clare McEwen, who lives in Banbury, has travelled a long and winding 40-year path to publish her first book on the history of women’s football.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She first knew she would author a book aged nine, inspired by another young writer. Two years later, as a school librarian, she spent hours trawling through football books to learn as much as possible.

By 1999, aged 23, she had turned her interest to health writing and got her first writing gig at the University of Oxford, helping two doctors write a book.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Over 25 years later, she still works as a researcher (epidemiologist) at the university, but now also uses her vast research and writing experience to write about women’s football.

Clare McEwen with a copy of her new book, "She Can Kick It" on publication day.

As Senior Features Writer and Columnist for The Women’s Football Magazine, she regularly writes on current issues in women’s football. But now, 40 years after first deciding she’d write a book, Clare has published “She Can Kick It”, an easy-to-read account of the history of women’s football, which pulls together unknown stories, perspectives from ex-Lionesses, and anecdotes from her own experiences as a football-mad 10-year-old (back in the 1980s).

"She Can Kick It" delves into the key moments in women's football history, exploring what led to the 1921 ban and highlighting the trailblazing women who formed teams despite strong opposition. It also acknowledges the male allies who supported and promoted the game, sometimes at great personal cost.

The book covers the “unofficial” Euros and World Cups, which, though unsanctioned by UEFA and FIFA, attracted tens of thousands of fans. With quotes from ex-Lionesses and “Bend It Like Beckham” creator, Gurinder Chadha, “She Can Kick It” showcases how women’s football grew from young women defying the odds to today’s superstars. This book is a tribute to the passion, resilience, and love of the game that has united generations of women.

“She Can Kick It” is out now via Amazon. Paperback price £12.99. https://amzn.eu/d/hS3xbDn