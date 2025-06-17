Banbury United Football Club host anti violence workshop
Learn to stay safe, manage conflict and make positive choices. Location: Station Approach, Banbury OX16 5AB Book now: https://tinyurl.com/BUFC-SAV
Banbury United in the Community is proud to host a powerful and timely Stand Against Violence workshop on Monday 7th July, aimed at empowering young people aged 11–19 with the knowledge and skills to navigate and resist violence in their lives and communities.
Running from 7pm to 9pm (with doors opening at 6:30pm) at Banbury United Football Club, Station Approach, Banbury OX16 5AB, the session is completely free to attend, but advance booking is encouraged via Eventbrite:
Delivered in partnership with the nationally recognised organisation Stand Against Violence, the interactive workshop will cover:
- Staying safe in risky situations
- Understanding the impact and consequences of violence
- Conflict resolution strategies
- Making positive and informed life choices
This engaging, educational evening forms part of Banbury United’s broader community outreach programme, dedicated to supporting and educating local youth. It’s a fantastic opportunity for teens to take part in real-world learning that promotes safety, empathy, and resilience.
Don’t miss this important event—places are limited, so book now to avoid disappointment.
For more updates, follow Banbury United in the Community on Facebook: