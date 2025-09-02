Banbury Travel Show at Lock29 offers free expert advice and discounts

By Catherine Blackburn
Contributor
Published 2nd Sep 2025, 22:23 BST
Updated 3rd Sep 2025, 10:37 BST
Banbury is set to become a hub of travel inspiration this September as the Banbury Travel Show comes to Lock29 on Thursday, 18th September 2025.

The free event, running from 1pm to 6pm, will bring together travel suppliers, holiday experts and local travellers for an afternoon of discovery and inspiration.

Visitors will have the chance to speak directly with top travel companies at their stalls, including Classic Collection, Gold Medal, Inghams, Santa’s Lapland, Ambassador Cruise Line, AmaWaterways, Emirates Airlines, and Domes Hotels & Resorts. Attendees can ask questions, collect details of dream holidays, and take advantage of event-only discounts.

A highlight of the show will be the theatre sessions, where suppliers will share expert insights and destination inspiration. Two sessions are planned:

  • 2pm – 3pm: Inghams, Santa's Lapland, Emirates Airlines, Classic Collection
  • 4:30pm – 5:30pm: Ambassador Cruise Line, AmaWaterways, Gold Medal, Cruise Plus, Incredible Journeys, Domes Hotels & Resorts

Spaces for the talks are limited, and visitors are encouraged to reserve their seats early.

To add to the excitement, all registered attendees will be automatically entered into a prize draw, giving them the chance to win a special travel-themed prize.

Organiser Catherine Blackburn of Brilliant Travel said:

“The Banbury Travel Show is all about helping people discover their perfect holiday, whether that’s a once-in-a-lifetime cruise, a magical Lapland adventure, or a luxury beach escape. With expert advice, exclusive discounts, and the chance to speak directly with trusted travel suppliers, it’s the perfect opportunity to plan your next trip — with more memories, less hassle.”

The Banbury Travel Show is free to attend, but registration is required. For more information and to book your place, visit: https://catherineblackburntravel.co.uk/#banbury-travel-show.

