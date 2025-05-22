Banbury Town Council host a celebration of Africa Day

A group of movie goers outside the old Odeon Cinema during the Wakanda Movie premiere

Banbury will burst into life with the vibrant rhythm, dazzling colours, and spirited energy of Africa Day— On Sunday, May 25th. A powerful celebration of the heritage, achievements, and cultural richness of African nations and communities worldwide.

Get ready for an unforgettable experience as Banbury comes alive with the vibrant spirit of Africa Day! This dynamic event will feature African-owned businesses and organisations, inviting everyone in Banbury to immerse themselves in the rich traditions, music, and cuisine of Africa.

More than just a celebration, Africa Day is a powerful moment of unity and recognition, honouring the profound contributions of African communities right here in Banbury.

Africa Day 2025 poster

No matter if you have African roots, connections, a deep appreciation for African culture, or simply a curiosity to experience something extraordinary, this is your golden opportunity to connect, celebrate, and learn.

Join us and immerse yourself in the festivities!

Let’s share food, drinks, music and entertainment, culture, arts & crafts all in honouring Africa’s legacy.

Experience the vibrant diversity and be part of an unforgettable celebration that highlights the richness of Africa as a continent.

Date: Sunday May 25th, 2025, 1PM-5PM

Location: Spiceball Country Park, Cherwell Drive, Banbury. OX16 2RR

Let’s make this a celebration to remember! 🎉🌍

Born in Kenya and rooted in African heritage, she looks forward to celebrating Africa Day in Banbury, embracing the culture, unity, and vibrant traditions of the event.

Born in Kenya and rooted in African heritage, she looks forward to celebrating Africa Day in Banbury, embracing the culture, unity, and vibrant traditions of the event.