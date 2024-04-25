Banbury Record Fair returns to Banbury United

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Strummer Room Records are pleased to announce that the third Banbury Record Fair will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024 at the home of Banbury United.

This fair sees the largest amount of specialist dealers with 1000s of records, rarities and bargains so far. The first two record fairs held at the ground attracted around 250 vinyl enthusiasts from Banbury and way beyond.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The spacious venue is situated near to Banbury train station and town centre.

Banbury Record Fair

There is ample free parking and level access. There is a licensed bar from midday and The Smiley Chef will be providing tasty food & drink throughout the event.