Banbury Record Fair returns to Banbury United
The third Banbury Record Fair returns to Banbury United Football Ground this Sunday 28th April.
Strummer Room Records are pleased to announce that the third Banbury Record Fair will take place on Sunday 28th April 2024 at the home of Banbury United.
This fair sees the largest amount of specialist dealers with 1000s of records, rarities and bargains so far. The first two record fairs held at the ground attracted around 250 vinyl enthusiasts from Banbury and way beyond.
The spacious venue is situated near to Banbury train station and town centre.
There is ample free parking and level access. There is a licensed bar from midday and The Smiley Chef will be providing tasty food & drink throughout the event.
Entry is £1 - Doors open at 10am and close at 3pm