Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is back at the town hall

By cris andrews
Contributor
Published 20th Oct 2024, 07:50 BST
Updated 21st Oct 2024, 12:34 BST
The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Show is returning to Banbury Town Hall on Saturday, November 2nd.

The regular Banbury event has moved from its previous venue, the General Foods Social Club.

Organised by Deer Spirit Events, the show promises a diverse and exciting line-up of spiritual and holistic experts making it a must-visit for those interested in wellbeing, healing, and personal growth.

Attendees will have the opportunity to enjoy a wide range of 1-to-1 readings, with practitioners offering tarot, mediumship, psychic, and shamanic sessions. The show will also feature top healers, holistic therapists, and wellbeing experts, all ready to provide guidance on physical, mental, and spiritual health. Visitors can immerse themselves in the calming atmosphere and explore new ways to enhance their wellbeing.

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show

In addition to the spiritual and healing experiences, the event is a fantastic place to pick up some unique Christmas gifts. There will be a wide variety of stalls selling crystals, original arts and crafts, jewellery, and other wellbeing products—perfect for those seeking meaningful presents not typically found on the high street.

There will also be a programme of talks and workshops, free with entry, on wellbeing, holistic and spiritual subjects.

Doors will be open from 11am to 5pm, with tickets available on the day.

"This is a wonderful opportunity to de-stress, explore new healing techniques, and take time out for self-care," says Julie Fenn, organiser at Deer Spirit Events. "It’s also a fantastic place to find beautiful, unique Christmas gifts that you won’t find in shops."

