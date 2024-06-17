Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back this July

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is set to return to the Waterside Bar at the General Foods Social Club on Saturday, July 6th, from 11am to 5pm.

This vibrant event will feature an array of attractions for those interested in spiritual and holistic health and wellbeing.

Attendees can look forward to engaging with tarot readers and psychics, exploring the insights they offer. Holistic therapists will be on hand to provide relaxing treatments, while stalls will showcase a variety of crystals and unique gifts and wellbeing products.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...