Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show back this July
Watch more of our videos on Shots!Visit Shots! now
and live on Freeview channel 276
and live on Freeview channel 276
The Banbury Mind Body Spirit Wellbeing Show is set to return to the Waterside Bar at the General Foods Social Club on Saturday, July 6th, from 11am to 5pm.
This vibrant event will feature an array of attractions for those interested in spiritual and holistic health and wellbeing.
Attendees can look forward to engaging with tarot readers and psychics, exploring the insights they offer. Holistic therapists will be on hand to provide relaxing treatments, while stalls will showcase a variety of crystals and unique gifts and wellbeing products.
The event will also include enlightening talks and workshops covering a range of topics such as tarot, shamanism, sound healing, astrology, and Falun Gong. "This is a perfect opportunity for anyone seeking to enhance their wellbeing and gain deeper spiritual insights," says organiser Julie Fenn from Deer Spirit Events.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.