Banbury Lions: supporting Brain Tumour Research
In support of Brain Tumour Research, Banbury Lions are holding a Spring Concert on Friday 12th April at the Carrdus School in Banbury. Performers featuring in the concert are the Brackley Glee Club UK, the Badby Badass Jazz Group, the Oxford Classic Jazz Duo and the 5Ways Harmony Chorus.
Organiser, Lion Sue Upton, describes the event as an informal concert, suitable for all ages with a bar and raffle to support the fund raiser.
Lions’ Zone chairman Rita Kimberger says, “We are proud to support this year’s chosen charity: Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002”
Ticket are available from https://www.wegottickets.com/event/610202
For more information call: 07484 121224 or e-mail [email protected]