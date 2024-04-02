Banbury Lions: supporting Brain Tumour Research

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

In support of Brain Tumour Research, Banbury Lions are holding a Spring Concert on Friday 12th April at the Carrdus School in Banbury. Performers featuring in the concert are the Brackley Glee Club UK, the Badby Badass Jazz Group, the Oxford Classic Jazz Duo and the 5Ways Harmony Chorus.

Organiser, Lion Sue Upton, describes the event as an informal concert, suitable for all ages with a bar and raffle to support the fund raiser.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lions’ Zone chairman Rita Kimberger says, “We are proud to support this year’s chosen charity: Brain tumours kill more children and adults under the age of 40 than any other cancer yet just 1 per cent of the national spend on cancer research has been allocated to this devastating disease since records began in 2002”

Ticket are available from https://www.wegottickets.com/event/610202