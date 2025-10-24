Banbury keeps the spirit of the Oxford Canal afloat at 2025 Festival

Community partnerships bring the waterways to life despite canal closures and low water.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury once again celebrated its proud canal heritage this October as the Banbury Canal Festival returned to the banks of the Oxford Canal, drawing many thousands of visitors for a weekend of boats, music, markets, and waterways culture.

Centred around Tooley’s Boatyard, the historic heart of Banbury’s canal, the two-day event - held on 4-5 October 2025 - continued a tradition of canal celebrations that dates back to the 1990s. What began as a modest gathering of enthusiasts has grown into a major fixture on the waterways calendar, regularly attracting one of the largest crowds of any canal-side event in the country.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This year’s festival was organised in partnership between Banbury Town Council and Tooley’s Boatyard, with the cooperation of The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury Museum & Gallery, and the Village Butty, whose floating venue added music and atmosphere along the canal. Together, the partners ensured the event went ahead successfully despite low water levels and temporary closures on sections of the Oxford Canal.

Tooley's Dry Dock Market

At Tooley’s, visitors explored the 18th-century working boatyard - including its 247-year-old dry dock - which hosted heritage demonstrations, local crafts, and live performances throughout the weekend.

“We had 18 trading boats booked originally, but only two managed to make it through,” said Matthew Armitage, Managing Director of Tooley’s Boatyard. “We invited more local boats and used the dry dock for a traders’ market and concerts instead - it’s been a brilliant atmosphere.”

In a creative twist that proved one of the festival’s highlights, Tooley’s converted its historic dry dock into a marketplace, allowing boating traders who couldn’t reach Banbury by water to bring their goods by road and still take part. Stalls filled the dock with crafts, gifts, and canal-themed wares - an idea that went down “extremely well” with visitors and traders alike. Organisers now plan to repeat and expand the dry-dock market as a regular feature of future festivals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

While boat numbers were reduced, the floating market spirit endured, as local stallholders and musicians lined the towpath to recreate the lively, welcoming feel that has long defined the event.

The Village Butty at Tooley's Boatyard

Banbury’s Mayor, Kieron Mallon, praised the determination of organisers and volunteers:

“Once again, the people of Banbury were not daunted by the threat of rain or disruption. We are so lucky to have this canal heritage and Tooley’s - once again, the Boatyard did the town proud.”

Despite the challenges, the 2025 Banbury Canal Festival reaffirmed Banbury’s enduring bond with the Oxford Canal - a celebration of community, craftsmanship, and the resilient spirit of the waterways.