Banbury Heritage Project mosaic celebration event

By Emma Duckett
Contributor
Published 9th Apr 2025, 12:59 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2025, 13:21 BST
Participants of the Banbury Heritage Project creating the mosaic.Participants of the Banbury Heritage Project creating the mosaic.
Participants of the Banbury Heritage Project creating the mosaic.
The Banbury Heritage Project has been a partnership between Historic England and Age UK Oxfordshire looking into how underrepresented communities can improve their wellbeing by getting involved with their local heritage.

The display of the Banbury Heritage Project tactile mosaic at the Mill Arts Centre will be celebrated on Thursday 1st May at 11am.

The accessible, tactile mosaic was created by Banbury Heritage Project participants with support from local artist Tom Cross, and generously funded by Historic England. Age UK Oxfordshire are pleased that the mosaic, which depicts the Banbury Fine Lady, has been offered a permanent home in the Mill Arts Centre’s café area where it can be easily accessed and admired by the many visitors to the centre.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

On the day, there will be an opportunity to find out more about the Banbury Heritage Project and meet some of the people who participated. You can also find out more about the project at creativelaterlife.com.

The Mill Arts Centre has ample parking nearby (including disabled parking) as well as bus and train links. No need to book to attend.

Related topics:Age UKHistoric EnglandOxfordshire
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice