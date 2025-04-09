Banbury Heritage Project mosaic celebration event

Participants of the Banbury Heritage Project creating the mosaic.

The Banbury Heritage Project has been a partnership between Historic England and Age UK Oxfordshire looking into how underrepresented communities can improve their wellbeing by getting involved with their local heritage.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The display of the Banbury Heritage Project tactile mosaic at the Mill Arts Centre will be celebrated on Thursday 1st May at 11am.

The accessible, tactile mosaic was created by Banbury Heritage Project participants with support from local artist Tom Cross, and generously funded by Historic England. Age UK Oxfordshire are pleased that the mosaic, which depicts the Banbury Fine Lady, has been offered a permanent home in the Mill Arts Centre’s café area where it can be easily accessed and admired by the many visitors to the centre.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the day, there will be an opportunity to find out more about the Banbury Heritage Project and meet some of the people who participated. You can also find out more about the project at creativelaterlife.com.

The Mill Arts Centre has ample parking nearby (including disabled parking) as well as bus and train links. No need to book to attend.