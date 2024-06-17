Banbury Festival of Stamps

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Banbury is to host a major event for collectors of stamps and postal history on Sunday 3rd November 2024.

Banbury Stamp Society is to host a major event for stamp collectors in the Autumn. Banbury’s event will feature the Midland Philatelic Federation Autumn Convention and Thames Valley Federation annual competitions and a Stamp & Postcard Fair. It will take place on Sunday 3rd November 2024 at BLESSED GEORGE NAPIER SCHOOL, Springfield Avenue, BANBURY, OX16 9JD from 10.00am to 4.00pm.

There will also be a Victorian Post Office where visitors will be able to create the experience of sending a letter using a Penny Black or posting a Mulready envelope as visitors to the Post Office would have done in 1840.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

There will be approx. 20 stamp dealers taking part. Refreshments will be available all day. Ample free parking is available to visitors. There is also a Railway Station at Banbury on the Chiltern Line (Marylebone – Birmingham) for those travelling by train.

Use the 'Submit a Story' link to tell us your news.

Commenting on plans for the Festival, Chairman, Ian Grace, said “It will be an event not to be missed for all new and experienced philatelists. There will be some displays by some of the leading collectors in the Midlands and Thames Valley. It will be a great opportunity to meet fellow collectors, buy some new items for your collections and learn more about the hobby.”