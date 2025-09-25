Banbury date for hip-hop show that offers peace and Persian tea

A hilarious and heartfelt story of one man’s journey to Iran to discover his cultural heritage is coming to Banbury.

I’m Muslamic Don’t Panikis the creation of British-Iranian dance artist and storyteller Bobak Champion.

His stunning show sees spoken word meet dance and live music meet clowning. It’s an intimate spectacle of identity, where being British, Iranian, and a Hip-Hop head collide.

He brings the show to Banbury Mill Arts Centre on Tuesday, October 14. Tickets HERE.

Enjoy breakdancing and live saxophone performance, before splitting Kolompeh biscuits with the artists - washed down with traditional Persian tea.

The show is presented by Rural Touring Dance Initiative - a national project supporting dance artists and rural promoters to make great dance events happen in rural spaces.

Join Bobak on his journey of self-discovery as he meets a whole cast of wonderful characters - from women defiantly running the first (and last) ever Tehran marathon, to cool kids of an underground breakdance battle.

Bobak, originally from Bristol but now based in Yorkshire, added: “I’m thrilled to take I’m Muslamic Don’t Panik to towns and rural locations across England and Wales. But it’s no escaping that the tour takes place at a time when Islamophobia is a real problem.

“This show tries to humanise people. If you are Iranian, Middle-Eastern or Muslim you do the same things as other people - drink tea and hang-out. The show invites audiences to get to know another culture - one which they may have misconceptions of.”

I’m Muslamic Don’t Panik was first created in 2020 but it is extremely relevant to what’s happening today. When it was performed at Edinburgh Fringe, The Guardian gave it four stars:

“A show so warmhearted that it is impossible not to enjoy.”

In each location of the tour Bobak will be joined by dancers from the community.

He added: “I’m so excited to perform with local dancers. I love the exchange of energy and creativity. They bring a fresh dimension to each show - no single performance is ever the same.”

Everyone is welcome. Ages 12+. Full tour dates HERE