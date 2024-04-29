Banbury Cross sailing club open day this May

Come and try a free sailing taster session
By Mark StoppsContributor
Published 29th Apr 2024, 10:10 BST
Come to Grimsbury Reservoir Sunday 12th May 10am till 3pm for free sailing taster sessions learn more about our sailing club membership packages and our training packages.

We are a small friendly club and an RYA training centre offering sailing ,power boating and shore based training courses.

Please bring a change of shoes and clothing for the taster sessions you might get wet!

Taster sessions subject to the weather.