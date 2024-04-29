Banbury Cross sailing club open day this May
Come and try a free sailing taster session
Come to Grimsbury Reservoir Sunday 12th May 10am till 3pm for free sailing taster sessions learn more about our sailing club membership packages and our training packages.
We are a small friendly club and an RYA training centre offering sailing ,power boating and shore based training courses.
Please bring a change of shoes and clothing for the taster sessions you might get wet!
Taster sessions subject to the weather.