Banbury Cross Sailing Club Open Day
Banbury Cross Sailing Club is based in the heart of Banbury just off Hennef Way Banbury we are a small friendly club offering sailing for all abilities we also now offer membership for paddle boarders too.
We have a fleet of club boats so you don't need a boat to join us.
On the open day we will offer free sailing taster session (subject to weather ) please bring a change of clothes as you might get wet!!
on show will be a range of RYA sailing courses and our power boat courses.
So if you are looking to take up sailing or want to get back into sailing come and see us 10-3 Sunday 27th April
www.banburycrosssailingclub.org.uk for more details