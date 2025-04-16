Banbury Cross Sailing Club Open Day

By Mark Stopps
Contributor
Published 16th Apr 2025, 11:52 BST
Updated 16th Apr 2025, 12:04 BST
Come and try sailing at no cost on 27th April 10-3. See what the club has to offer both new and seasoned sailors we offer a wide range of RYA sailing courses for families and individuals.

Banbury Cross Sailing Club is based in the heart of Banbury just off Hennef Way Banbury we are a small friendly club offering sailing for all abilities we also now offer membership for paddle boarders too.

We have a fleet of club boats so you don't need a boat to join us.

On the open day we will offer free sailing taster session (subject to weather ) please bring a change of clothes as you might get wet!!

open dayopen day
open day

on show will be a range of RYA sailing courses and our power boat courses.

So if you are looking to take up sailing or want to get back into sailing come and see us 10-3 Sunday 27th April

www.banburycrosssailingclub.org.uk for more details

