Banbury Cross Sailing Club Open Day

Come and try sailing at no cost on 27th April 10-3. See what the club has to offer both new and seasoned sailors we offer a wide range of RYA sailing courses for families and individuals.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Banbury Cross Sailing Club is based in the heart of Banbury just off Hennef Way Banbury we are a small friendly club offering sailing for all abilities we also now offer membership for paddle boarders too.

We have a fleet of club boats so you don't need a boat to join us.

On the open day we will offer free sailing taster session (subject to weather ) please bring a change of clothes as you might get wet!!

on show will be a range of RYA sailing courses and our power boat courses.

So if you are looking to take up sailing or want to get back into sailing come and see us 10-3 Sunday 27th April

www.banburycrosssailingclub.org.uk for more details