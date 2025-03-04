Banbury Cross Players present hilarious whodunnit
Expect outrageous twists, eccentric characters, and plenty of laughs as the world’s most clueless detective, Inspector Drake, attempts to unravel a case that defies all logic.
When a woman goes missing, Drake and his hapless sidekick, Sergeant Plod, are thrown into a tangled web of absurdity. Who is the mysterious Doctor Short and why did he marry a warthog? Has he murdered his fourth wife – or did she murder him first? Who is the real Sabrina? As the clues pile up (and make less and less sense), the question arises —is there such a thing as a "perfekt" crime?!
Directed by Simon Hook, this production promises an evening of slapstick, surprises, some risqué humour, and a mystery so baffling, even the detective might not solve it!
Don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious parody of the classic Agatha Christie country house murder mystery!
Dates: 20-22 March 2025
Venue: The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury
Tickets available from the Box Office on 01295 279002 or at https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/inspector-drake/