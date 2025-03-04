Banbury Cross Players present hilarious whodunnit

Banbury Cross Players are excited to bring three riotous evenings (and a matinee) of David Tristram’s comedy whodunnit, Inspector Drake and the Perfekt Crime, to The Mill Arts Centre stage from 20-22 March 2025.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Banbury Guardian, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Expect outrageous twists, eccentric characters, and plenty of laughs as the world’s most clueless detective, Inspector Drake, attempts to unravel a case that defies all logic.

When a woman goes missing, Drake and his hapless sidekick, Sergeant Plod, are thrown into a tangled web of absurdity. Who is the mysterious Doctor Short and why did he marry a warthog? Has he murdered his fourth wife – or did she murder him first? Who is the real Sabrina? As the clues pile up (and make less and less sense), the question arises —is there such a thing as a "perfekt" crime?!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Directed by Simon Hook, this production promises an evening of slapstick, surprises, some risqué humour, and a mystery so baffling, even the detective might not solve it!

Can Inspector Drake solve his toughest crime yet?!

Don’t miss your chance to see this hilarious parody of the classic Agatha Christie country house murder mystery!

Dates: 20-22 March 2025

Venue: The Mill Arts Centre, Banbury

Tickets available from the Box Office on 01295 279002 or at https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/inspector-drake/