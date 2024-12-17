Banbury Community Hall felt like Kenya had been plucked from Africa and plopped bang right in the middle of Banbury!

Kenyans In Banbury and their friends Showed Up In Sassy Savanna Style to celebrate a culture of food, music and art on their special day Jamhuri Day (Independence Day) last Saturday.

As you approached the Banbury Community Hall, you were drawn in by the aroma of Kenyan diverse food from roast goat to samosa to mukimo.

At the entrance, you were welcomed by GenZs, vibrant as can be with dazzling white teeth, you knew they wanted to be there, and they hadn’t been dragged begrudgingly by their parents; you could tell by the enthusiasm with which they ushered guests into the room.

Once in the hall, the Afrobeats playing in the room lifted you and swept you off your feet because you found yourself swinging to the beat.

The event was organised by a community initiative known as Kenyans in Banbury who's current leaders include Irene Njuhi and Lenar Oduor among other committee members

“It felt like being in Kenya without the expensive flights.” My husband Matt who’s blonde and blue eyed said. The friendly people from different Kenyan tribes, the fabulous food and captivating music was just the treat needed on that cold winter December day and it was worth coming out for.

Kenyans in Banbury is a community initiative for Kenya people, their spouses and friends that live and work in Banbury. They plan to do this on a yearly basis.

To learn more about Kenyans in Banbury and more of what they do and plan to do, contact the writer Angela Cook, a Kenyan member of this community who came to Banbury for 7 years ago to join her husband who's lived in Banbury and surrounding area all his life.

Photography by a young upcoming photographer Joy Oduor