Banbury Comicic Con

A must for all fans of popular TV & Film, it’s a chance to see the ever-popular Lightning McQueen car on display, a retro rewind with our classic gaming consoles in the Retro Gaming Zone, join us in showing off your amazing costume in our competition, have your photograph on our Green Screen, take part in our workshops and more!

With loads of stalls selling all sorts of geeky, crafty and retro merchandise and so many other fantastic goodies including artwork, comics, toys and more, there will be plenty to see and buy! There are some amazing FREE activities including face-painting, prop photo opportunities, board gaming and more! If you are looking for something to do this weekend, a fantastic day out that is suitable for the whole family, then do come along to the Banbury Comic Con and make some amazing memories! Join us in showing off your amazing costume in our competition, have your photograph on our Green Screen, take part in our workshops and more!

Bolt Event’s Comic Cons continue to grow from strength to strength, visiting numerous cities and towns across the Midlands and the South bi-annually. Bringing the thrill and excitement of comics cons to local communities, let Bolt Events successfully take the stress and travelling out of a comic con experience.

Come and experience the fun of one-day comic cons for yourself!