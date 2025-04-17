Banbury Comic Con returns for a second epic year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Organisers of Banbury Comic Con are thrilled to announce their return to the town for a second year, promising another unforgettable day packed with pop culture, cosplay, and family fun.

Spiceball Leisure Centre will once again transform into a vibrant hub for fans and collectors, welcoming guests of all ages to immerse themselves in a world of sci-fi, fantasy, and everything geeky. With a huge variety of stalls offering everything from handcrafted goods to rare collectibles, the one-day event in April is a must-visit for any fan of popular TV, film, and gaming.

This year’s highlights include appearances from Lightning McQueen, Bluey, Mario, Luigi, Stitch, and even a gigantic Gizmo. Visitors can snap photos with amazing props, enjoy the green screen photo booth, check out a Pokémon display, pose in the mini Lightning Cars, and play games with the brilliant team at Zepic Games.

For the gamers, there’s a retro gaming zone where you can relive the classics—from pixel-packed platformers to vintage arcade favourites. It’s a nostalgic blast from the past for kids and grown-ups alike.

Green screen magic: turning imagination into epic memories

And yes—free face painting for everyone, including the big kids!

Banbury Comic Con is hosted by Bolt Events, who bring Comic Cons to towns and cities across the Midlands and the South. Known for their welcoming atmosphere and inclusive ethos, Bolt Events pride themselves on offering free activities with every ticket, ensuring there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

“If you need anything on the day, just reach out to our team—we’re here to make sure everyone has an amazing experience,” said Zoe Crofts Director

Whether you’re a long-time collector, a casual fan, or just looking for a fun day out with the family, Banbury Comic Con promises a fantastic time for all.