Banbury Comic Con returns for a day of family fun and fandom
Organised by Bolt Events, Banbury Comic Con is all about creating an affordable, inclusive day out for the whole family — without the hefty price tag of celebrity appearances. From classic movie vehicles and interactive displays to local artists, traders, and costume competitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.
Visitors can expect to meet amazing cosplayers from fan-favourite franchises, browse dozens of stalls selling toys, comics, collectibles, and handmade crafts, and take part in family activities including colouring zones, photo ops, and charity games.
Event organiser Zoe Crofts said:
“We’re so excited to be back in Banbury — the atmosphere here is always fantastic. Our focus is on creating a fun day where everyone can be themselves, dress up, and share their love for pop culture. It’s all about families having a great time together.”
Banbury Comic Con promises a full day of smiles, surprises, and superhero spirit.
Tickets and info: www.bolt-events.com
Venue: Spiceball Leisure Centre
Date: 1st November
Time: 10.00-16.00