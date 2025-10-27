Banbury Comic Con returns for a day of family fun and fandom

Gotham meets Banbury! Families and fans will once again get to meet their favourite heroes and villains when Banbury Comic Con returns this weekend — bringing fun, cosplay and smiles for all ages.

Banbury Comic Con is back — and it’s bigger, brighter, and bolder than ever! The family-friendly pop culture celebration will take over Spiceball Leisure Centre on Saturday 1st November bringing a full day of entertainment, cosplay, movie cars, and fun for all ages.

Organised by Bolt Events, Banbury Comic Con is all about creating an affordable, inclusive day out for the whole family — without the hefty price tag of celebrity appearances. From classic movie vehicles and interactive displays to local artists, traders, and costume competitions, there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

Visitors can expect to meet amazing cosplayers from fan-favourite franchises, browse dozens of stalls selling toys, comics, collectibles, and handmade crafts, and take part in family activities including colouring zones, photo ops, and charity games.

Event organiser Zoe Crofts said:

Colourful creativity is all part of the fun at Banbury Comic Con! From face painting to cosplay and crafts, there’s something for every age to enjoy at this family-friendly event.

“We’re so excited to be back in Banbury — the atmosphere here is always fantastic. Our focus is on creating a fun day where everyone can be themselves, dress up, and share their love for pop culture. It’s all about families having a great time together.”

Banbury Comic Con promises a full day of smiles, surprises, and superhero spirit.

Tickets and info: www.bolt-events.com

Venue: Spiceball Leisure Centre

Date: 1st November

Time: 10.00-16.00