Banbury Cherwell Rotary Club's 13th annual cycling event returns

Published 19th Jun 2025, 19:49 BST
Updated 20th Jun 2025, 05:24 BST
Cyclists leaving the castle
Cyclists from across the region will be gearing up next weekend as the much-loved Broughton Castle Sportive returns on Sunday 29 June 2025. The buzz is building for what promises to be a memorable day of cycling, community, and local impact.

Now in its 13th year, the Sportive is a volunteer-led cycling event organised by the Rotary Club of Banbury Cherwell, with all proceeds supporting local and Rotary charities.

Riders can choose from five routes, ranging from the scenic 5-mile Family Fun Ride to the challenging 200 km Cotswold Monster, each starting and finishing in the picturesque grounds of Broughton Castle. With chip timing, mechanical support, feed stations, a finisher’s medal and hot meal for all participants, the day is designed to be both professionally run and warmly welcoming.

This year’s event is proudly supported by a host of local businesses and community groups including TuGo, Norbar, Finders Keepers, ProDrive, gHawk Accounting and Mail Boxes Etc., as well as charities such as Katherine House Hospice, Dogs for Good, and Girlguiding Banbury. The 1st Grimsbury Scouts and Guides will once again assist with signage and setup, and Radio Horton will be on site providing music and updates throughout the day.

Philip Brodey and Cyclist from Banbury Star

Over the years, the Sportive has raised nearly £100,000 for local causes—something the organisers hope to surpass this year.

“With just a few days left to sign up, we’d love to see even more riders join us for what’s shaping up to be our biggest year yet,” said organiser Tony Carney. “It’s not just about the ride—it’s about the people, the place, and the power of coming together for a good cause.”

📅 Sunday 29 June 2025

📍 Broughton Castle, Banbury

🔗 www.broughtoncastlesportive.co.uk

