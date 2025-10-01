Banbury care home to host monthly stroke support group

A care home in Banbury is welcoming people to its support group designed for those whose lives have been affected by a stroke.

Care UK’s Seccombe Court, on Gardner Way in Adderbury, is inviting the local community to its monthly friendship café. It is a safe space designed for people who have had or know someone affected by a stroke to come together in a relaxed and friendly environment to share stories, seek support and make new friends.

During the sessions, the Seccombe Court team will be on hand to share information and resources and offer a listening ear.

The Stroke Friendship Café will take place on the first Monday of each month from 10.30am–12pm, with the next one set for Monday 6th October, and complimentary refreshments will be provided for guests.

Monika Kowalczyk, General Manager at Seccombe Court, said: “We always strive to have a positive impact on our community, and we believe that no one should feel alone after a stroke.

“Whether you have been affected by a stroke yourself or are caring for someone who has, building support systems is extremely important. We are committed to helping local people understand the help and expertise available to them at our monthly stroke friendship café, where everyone can relax and enjoy themselves.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming new and familiar faces to our next event while enjoying a chat over a cup of tea and a slice of cake.”

Designed to enable residents to live active and fulfilling lives, while also promoting independence, Seccombe Court provides full-time residential, dementia and nursing care, as well as short-term respite care. The home incorporates plenty of space for leisure activities and hobbies, with luxury facilities including its own cinema, café and hair and beauty salon.

To find out more about Seccombe Court or to enquire about the friendship café, please call Customer Relations Manager Steve Dumbrill on 01295 298 795, email [email protected] or visit careuk.com/seccombe-court.