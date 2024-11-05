Banbury Camera Club's annual photo exhibition
The exhibition will take place at Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit School, Archery Road, Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire OX17 2QR on Tuesday, 5 November, 2024 - Thursday, 14 November, from 10.00am – 4.00pm.
This year, we are also thrilled to feature a special exhibition on Photo Restoration, presented by club member and past Chair, Diane Berridge. Diane is widely regarded as a leading expert in photo restoration, having undertaken many commissions including television. See how she brings new life to treasured memories with her meticulous and thoughtful restoration work.