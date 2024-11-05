Banbury Camera Club's annual photo exhibition

By Diane Berridge
Contributor
Published 5th Nov 2024, 15:17 BST
Updated 6th Nov 2024, 13:38 BST
The exhibition will showcase a stunning array of photography from our talented club members, highlighting a diverse range of styles, subjects, and perspectives.

The exhibition will take place at Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit School, Archery Road, Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire OX17 2QR on Tuesday, 5 November, 2024 - Thursday, 14 November, from 10.00am – 4.00pm.

This year, we are also thrilled to feature a special exhibition on Photo Restoration, presented by club member and past Chair, Diane Berridge. Diane is widely regarded as a leading expert in photo restoration, having undertaken many commissions including television. See how she brings new life to treasured memories with her meticulous and thoughtful restoration work.

Related topics:BanburyOxfordshire
News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice