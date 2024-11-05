Banbury Camera Club's annual photo exhibition

The exhibition will showcase a stunning array of photography from our talented club members, highlighting a diverse range of styles, subjects, and perspectives.

This year, we are also thrilled to feature a special exhibition on Photo Restoration, presented by club member and past Chair, Diane Berridge. Diane is widely regarded as a leading expert in photo restoration, having undertaken many commissions including television. See how she brings new life to treasured memories with her meticulous and thoughtful restoration work.