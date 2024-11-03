Banbury Camera Club's annual photo exhibition

By Diane Berridge
Contributor
Published 3rd Nov 2024, 10:30 BST
Updated 4th Nov 2024, 13:06 BST
The exhibition will showcase a stunning array of photography from our talented club members, highlighting a diverse range of styles, subjects, and perspectives.

The exhibition will take place at Heseltine Gallery, Chenderit School, Archery Road, Middleton Cheney, Banbury, Oxfordshire OX17 2QR on Tuesday, 5 November, 2024 - Thursday, 14 November, from 10.00am – 4.00pm

This year, we are also thrilled to feature a special exhibition on Photo Restoration, presented by club member and past Chair, Diane Berridge.

Diane is widely regarded as a leading expert in photo restoration, having undertaken many commissions including television. See how she brings new life to treasured memories with her meticulous and thoughtful restoration work.

This beautifull restored photo is just one on display at the Banbury Camera Club Exhibition.placeholder image
Whether you’re an avid photographer or simply enjoy the art of photography, this exhibition offers something for everyone. We warmly invite you to join us in celebrating the art, skill, and creativity of our members. Entry is free.

