Banbury ApTap Fest supporting our beloved furry companions!

Banbury's very own Strummer Room Records is shaking things up with a musical extravaganza at The Apothecary Tap, all for a good cause - supporting our furry friends at local animal rescue charity, BARKS. Let the good tunes and wagging tails begin!

Banbury's Strummer Room Records Presents, is hosting ApTap Fest, a 2-day bash at The Apothecary Tap, Butchers Row, Banbury OX16 5JH, on Friday, 23rd and Saturday, 24th August.

Brace yourself for 11 groovy acts spread over 2 days, with 3 bands rocking the stage on Friday night and a whopping 8 bands/performers taking over on Saturday.

Entry is on the house, but we'll be shaking the donation tin for BARKS - Banbury Animal Rescue & Kindness Service, so swing by, groove to the tunes, and toss a few pounds to this pawsome local charity.

The mastermind behind it all, Chris Oakes, raved, "Strummer Room Records Presents is the talk of the town for bringing top-notch live music to The Apothecary Tap, with gigs every 1st and 3rd Friday of the month.

"We even threw a mega Strummerfest 24 at Banbury United FC recently, featuring 11 bands who all donated a track to killer CD 'Strummerfest 24 - Pet Sounds' - all profits went straight to BARKS, and we've raised over £320 so far! We've got a few of these CD gems left, which will be up for grabs at ApTap Fest."

Who's hitting the stage at ApTap Fest?

Friday 23rd August - BushFieldSmith / The Kokroachez / MoogiemanDoors at 7pm FREE ENTRY

Saturday 24th August - Neon Nights / Means of Production / Tiger Mendoza / Dead Anyway / Wunderbyte / Spank Hair / Helen Pearson / Simon DwightDoors 2:30pm FREE ENTRY

The Apothecary Tap is an inclusive, friendly music venue that also stocks a huge range of delicious craft beers and ciders.

So come on down and spend the first part of the Bank Holiday weekend at ApTap Fest, catch some brilliant live music and raise some much needed funds for our local small animal charity.