Banbury and Bicester College, Activate Learning Saturday Clubs

National Saturday Club is working in partnership with Banbury and Bicester College, Activate Learning to provide free Art&Design and Film&Screen Saturday Clubs for local 13–16-year-olds.

Banbury and Bicester College, Activate Learning is accepting applications to its Art&Design and Film&Screen Saturday Clubs from local 13–16-year-olds. Free and open to young people of all abilities, the Saturday Club will run next academic year at Banbury and Bicester College.

The National Saturday Club offers young people a unique opportunity to explore subjects they love for free, to build new skills, discover their talents, meet new people, and to explore future study and career possibilities. Weekly Saturday classes will be led by tutors at Banbury and Bicester College, Activate Learning and will cover a breadth of exciting and engaging topics.

In addition, Club members have the opportunity to participate in National Saturday Club events including Masterclasses with leading industry professionals, the Summer Show where Saturday Clubs nationwide exhibit their work in a public exhibition, and an end-of-year Graduation Ceremony for Club members to celebrate their achievements.