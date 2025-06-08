Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby: 21 June 2025

A close finish!

The ever-popular Avon Dassett Soapbox Derby returns on Saturday 21st June 2025.

Racing begins with practice runs at 9:45am and continues through to 4:30pm.

22 Senior and 4 Junior karts have entered with entrants from as far afield as Doncaster and Norfolk.

The Senior race is run as a knockout competition, after seeding runs, with two karts at a time braving the steep and winding hill in Avon Dassett reaching speeds up to 40 miles per hour!

A Dalek soapbox hoping to exterminate the opposition!

The winner of each heat goes through to the next round until one kart claims the Champion Of The Hill trophy.

The Soapbox Derby is a unique and popular event on the summer calendar and the village welcomes thousands of visitors each year. There is free parking and The Yew Tree Pub is open all day.

There will be a number of art and craft stalls, as well as a fairground ride and food / drink vendors.

The race raises money for charity and this year it is supporting the Children's Christmas Wish List.

A junior racer crosses the finish line in pursuit of soapbox glory.

It is a fun-filled day out for all the family.

There is free parking on the Fete Field in Avon Dassett (CV47 2AX) and the event is just a short walk from the field.

For more information, search AVON DASSETT SOAPBOX DERBY on Facebook.