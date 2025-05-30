Australia’s favourite tenor: Paul Ettore Tabone presents an exclusive homage to Luciano Pavarotti

Australia’s premiere tenor vocalist Paul Tabone will present an homage to the greatest tenor of our time, Luciano Pavarotti, in a one-night only exclusive performance of Viva Pavarotti at The Theatre, Chipping Norton on 06 June. Experience the power and passion of one of the greatest opera singers of all time with this special tribute

The Internationally renowned Paul Tabone, known as Australia’s “Bocelli.” Will bring Pavarotti’s most beloved arias to life.

Paul has performed across the world at iconic venues such as the National Opera of Bucharest, Teatro Carlo Felice, Sydney Opera House, Broadway and London’s West End where he recently performed for over 4 years and 1600 performances at Her Majesty’s Theatre in in the role of Ubaldo Piango in Andrew Lloyd Webber’s Phantom of the Opera.

Viva Pavarotti celebrates the legacy of one of opera’s greatest voices, featuring stunning performances of Pavarotti’s most beloved arias and a heartfelt tribute to his extraordinary career and lasting influence on classical music.

Audiences will be swept away as Tabone brings these timeless pieces to life with his powerful voice and magnetic stage presence. Expect to hear classics such as Nessun Dorma, Maria, Torna a Surriento, and ’O Sole Mio, alongside iconic songs made famous by Mariah Carey, Celine Dion, and Andrea Bocelli, including The Prayer, Hero, and Vivere.

Paul will be joined on stage by West End Theatre star Britt Lenting who played Carlotta Guidicelli alongside him in Phantom of the Opera.

Don’t miss this rare chance to celebrate the life and music of Luciano Pavarotti, sure to be an unforgettable evening for opera fans and music lovers alike. Book now at www.chippingnortontheatre.com