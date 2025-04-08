Attraction blending snooker and crazy golf opens in Chipping Norton

Family at the Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues attraction at Fairytale Farm

An attraction blending crazy golf with snooker has opened in time for the Easter holidays, in what is the UK’s first purpose-built outdoor destination for accessible crazy golf.

The Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues recently opened at Fairytale Farm in Chipping Norton, boasting an obstacle course of 12 holes, all of which are at wheelchair height to allow everybody to take part.

Instead of using a traditional putter for the golf balls, visitors are given specially made cues to navigate the Alice in Wonderland themed obstacles such as going down the rabbit hole, over giant playing cards and past the Queen herself shouting “off with their heads!”.

The new course marks phase one of Fairytale Farm’s new area inspired by Alice’s Adventures in Wonderland – and also coincides with the opening of a new Mad Hatter’s Playground for under-fours, featuring curved bridges, climbing frames and slides.

Mad Hatter’s Playground

The new additions form part of Fairytale Farm’s ethos of catering for everybody – but with a particular focus on catering for people with disabilities - since it was opened by former Prime Minister David Cameron in 2013.

The farm is split into seven zones: Huff and Puff for adventure play; Enchanted Walk for a fairytale sensory experience; Alfie and Friends for animal interaction; the magical new Fairy Dell play area with giant toadstools to explore.

Jack’s Yard, meanwhile, features fairy tale characters; while Wilderness Walk teaches youngsters about nature; along with Dino Valley, with its friendly moving dinosaurs.

Nick Laister, Owner of Fairytale Farm, said: “The Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues underlines why we launched Fairytale Farm in the first place: to provide a space where everybody – regardless of their disability or background – can join in and have fun.

Child at the Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues attraction at Fairytale Farm

“Crazy golf and snooker are two popular family sports in the UK, and as far as we know, there are no other outdoor attractions that have merged the two sports together in the way that we are doing.

“My daughter, Olivia, has cerebral palsy, and so I know how much of a difference fully accessible attractions can make to helping families create fun and joyful memories together. It is important to me that our attractions are accessible by as many people as possible, so that families can enjoy the Crazy Cues together.

“This is probably our most interactive attraction yet that we have installed at Fairytale Farm, and as we are expecting interest to grow fast, we would encourage families to book ahead before visiting.”

Fairytale Farm is working with Shakespeare’s England, the tourism body for Warwickshire, to help the Farm gear up for bumper summer of trade.

Child playing on the Queen of Hearts Crazy Cues attraction at Fairytale Farm

Darren Tosh, Marketing and Operations Director at Shakespeare’s England, added: “As if crazy golf and snooker weren’t already popular enough, I think Fairytale Farm may just be about to take things to a ‘hole’ new level.

“It also serves as an important reminder for all tourism and hospitality organisations on just how important accessibility is – both for consumers when planning days out, and for businesses looking to maximise their customer base.”

For more information about Fairytale Farm visit www.fairytalefarm.co.uk