News you can trust since 1838
Register
BREAKING
Recently announced Strictly contestant diagnosed with chronic illness
Witness appeal after two men stabbed in homophobic attack
Car crashes into UK campsite causing serious injuries
Jeremy Hunt’s brother dies from cancer aged 53
Six dead and 50 rescued after migrant boat sinks in Channel
Andy Taylor says cancer drug has given him “five more years” to live
The 400-year-old Ayhnoe Park stately home is opening its doors to the public for the first time in its history.The 400-year-old Ayhnoe Park stately home is opening its doors to the public for the first time in its history.
The 400-year-old Ayhnoe Park stately home is opening its doors to the public for the first time in its history.

Take a look at this new gallery located inside 400-year-old stately home near Banbury

A 400-year-old stately home near Banbury has recently been opened to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history.
By Jack Ingham
Published 15th Aug 2023, 16:48 BST
Updated 15th Aug 2023, 17:04 BST

The 17th-century Aynhoe Park home was acquired by American home-furnishings company RH in 2020, who recently announced the opening of the building to the public this summer.

Sitting on an elevated plateau at the southern edge of Aynho village, the house is surrounded by 73 acres of parkland overlooking the Cherwell Valley and is renowned for its white deer population.

Much of the 60-room house was designed by celebrated British architect Sir John Soane but now integrates RH Interiors contemporary, modern, and outdoor collections with classic and rare art, antiques, and artefacts from around the world.

Now opened as RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park (the business spells it without the ‘e’), the house boasts a design library, featuring a collection of vintage, contemporary, and rare books from some of the most influential designers of the last 2,000 years.

Also inside the house, visitors can take in the exhibition, showcasing rare art, antiques, artistic installations, and artefacts, as well as luxury home furnishings collections.

Visitors to Aynhoe Park can also enjoy food from a selection of restaurants, including the Loggia, an outdoor venue featuring wood-fired pizzas, and the Sunset Terrace and Fire Pit, an open-air lounge space designed as a destination to take in countryside views.

The experience is open from 11 am to 8pm from Monday through Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit https://rh.com/gb/en/england

The house was expanded and refurbished by Sir John Soane in the early-19th century.

1. Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history

The house was expanded and refurbished by Sir John Soane in the early-19th century. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The Gallery, includes a wine lounge and tea and juicery, serving made-to-order fresh juices and grilled baguettes.

2. Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history

The Gallery, includes a wine lounge and tea and juicery, serving made-to-order fresh juices and grilled baguettes. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Visitors to the house can enjoy food and drink from a selection of restaurants and bars.

3. Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history

Visitors to the house can enjoy food and drink from a selection of restaurants and bars. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
The vast estate features historic gardens by iconic English landscape architect Capability Brown.

4. Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history

The vast estate features historic gardens by iconic English landscape architect Capability Brown. Photo: Submitted Image

Photo Sales
Related topics:BanburyAmerican