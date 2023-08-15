Take a look at this new gallery located inside 400-year-old stately home near Banbury

A 400-year-old stately home near Banbury has recently been opened to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history.

The 17th-century Aynhoe Park home was acquired by American home-furnishings company RH in 2020, who recently announced the opening of the building to the public this summer.

Sitting on an elevated plateau at the southern edge of Aynho village, the house is surrounded by 73 acres of parkland overlooking the Cherwell Valley and is renowned for its white deer population.

Much of the 60-room house was designed by celebrated British architect Sir John Soane but now integrates RH Interiors contemporary, modern, and outdoor collections with classic and rare art, antiques, and artefacts from around the world.

Now opened as RH England, The Gallery at the Historic Aynho Park (the business spells it without the ‘e’), the house boasts a design library, featuring a collection of vintage, contemporary, and rare books from some of the most influential designers of the last 2,000 years.

Also inside the house, visitors can take in the exhibition, showcasing rare art, antiques, artistic installations, and artefacts, as well as luxury home furnishings collections.

Visitors to Aynhoe Park can also enjoy food from a selection of restaurants, including the Loggia, an outdoor venue featuring wood-fired pizzas, and the Sunset Terrace and Fire Pit, an open-air lounge space designed as a destination to take in countryside views.

The experience is open from 11 am to 8pm from Monday through Saturday and from 11am to 5pm on Sundays.

For more information, visit https://rh.com/gb/en/england

1 . Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history The house was expanded and refurbished by Sir John Soane in the early-19th century. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

2 . Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history The Gallery, includes a wine lounge and tea and juicery, serving made-to-order fresh juices and grilled baguettes. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

3 . Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history Visitors to the house can enjoy food and drink from a selection of restaurants and bars. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales

4 . Aynhoe Park reopens to the public as a gallery for the first time in its history The vast estate features historic gardens by iconic English landscape architect Capability Brown. Photo: Submitted Image Photo Sales