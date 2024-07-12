School near Banbury to open up its grounds for two outdoor theatre productions this summer

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A school near Banbury will open up its grounds next month to host two of the UK's top outdoor theatre groups.

Tudor Hall School between Banbury and Bloxham will play host to theatre groups the Duke's Theatre Company and Tethered Wits.

Appearing on the school’s picturesque grounds first on Monday, August 5, is a production of the much-loved show The Railway Children.

Performed by the Tethered Wits Theatre Company, the one-hour show embarks on a journey filled with fun, music, and storytelling that is suitable for the whole family.

It tells the story of three siblings, Roberta, Peter, and Phyllis, who move next to a bustling railway, where they find mysteries, friendships and adventure.

A spokesperson for Tethered Wits said: “Bring your friends and family together on a journey that celebrates the timeless power of love, community, and the unbreakable bonds of family.”

On August 17, the Duke’s Theatre Company will bring their acclaimed production of Shakespeare’s comedy As You Like It.

This two-hour performance tells the story of heroine Rosalind as she flees persecution from her uncle's court, eventually finding safety and love in the Forest of Arden.

Both production companies have performed at venues around the country, including notable outdoor venues like Bletchley Park, Sudeley Castle, and the Minack Theatre.

Tudor Hall independent day and boarding school for girls is one of the oldest girl’s boarding schools in the country.

For more information, including how to buy tickets for The Railway Children visit: https://www.tetheredwits.com/

For more information and tickets for As You Like It, visit: https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/thedukestheatrecompany/as-you-like-it-tudor-hall/e-ygzkob