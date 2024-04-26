Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The artists will be showcasing a mixture of work, including seascapes, animal art, photography, ceramics and illustration.

They will also be holding demonstrations and talking about their inspirations and reasons for becoming involved with art.

The exhibition has been organised by Deddington artist Jo Cross, who works under the name Stroke of a Brush.

Jo aka Stroke of a Brush, Cliff Kinch and Megan Jeffs.

Jo started putting on local exhibitions after struggling to gain entry into the art world.

Now she holds regular exhibitions that feature other local and upcoming artists to help them get that exhibition experience.

Alongside Stroke of a Brush’s range of land and seascapes on display, the exhibition will feature Chris Jowett’s pottery, Megan Jeffs’ digital illustration, Cliff Kinch’s photography and Nic Vickery’s animal art.

Chris took up ceramics following the death of his wife Pippa in 2020 and has since discovered a passion for it, selling his work through his own website.

Nic Vickery displaying her animal art and Chris Jowett with his pottery.

Megan specialises in digital work but has recently expanded her mediums to include oil painting, creating artwork influenced by her love of fantasy, art history and mythology.

Cliff is a nature photographer who spends many early mornings in the Oxfordshire countryside capturing photos of picturesque landscapes.

Nic’s work revolves around creating realistic pastel animal portraits as well as acrylic paintings. She is known for using repurposed vintage maps to help bring a story to life, which she sells online.

The exhibition will take place in the Cotswold room at the Deddington Arms Hotel from 9am to 5pm on Saturday (27) and 9am until 4pm Sunday (28).