'It’s going to be a cracking day' - Brackley's Summer Fest set to return next month

The countdown has begun for the return of Brackley’s Summer Fest, which takes place next month.

The popular event will take place from 12pm until 8pm at Magdalen College School on Saturday, July 26.

Organised by the Brackley Round Table group, all proceeds from the event support local charities or community initiatives.

Much of the money raised from the Summer Fest goes towards funding the continuation of the Santa Float that tours Brackley and nearby villages at Christmas.

Brackley Round Table chairman Darren Hunn said: “I can’t wait for this year’s Summer Fest – it’s going to be a cracking day for everyone!

“Whether you're after great music, family-friendly fun, or a pint of something special, Summer Fest has something for all ages.”

This year’s Summer Fest will contain the same family fun and entertainment that made last year’s festivals a success.

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy a selection of live acts, several stalls selling unique products and children’s rides and activities.

Previously the event was known as the Brackley Beer Festival but was rebranded last year as the event became more family-orientated.

However, the organisers haven’t lost their love for a pint and have made sure there will be a selection of 30 real ales and 30 ciders for attendees to savour.

The Brackley Round Table is a men’s group that meets twice a month for social activities; it is also responsible for various fundraising and charitable projects.

For more information about Brackley Summer Fest or to purchase tickets, visit: https://brackleysummerfestival.uk

For information about the Brackley Round Table group, visit their site at: https://brackley.co.uk/clubs-groups-charities/brackley-round-table/