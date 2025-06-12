'It’s going to be a cracking day' - Brackley's Summer Fest set to return next month

By Jack Ingham
Published 12th Jun 2025, 16:28 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

The countdown has begun for the return of Brackley’s Summer Fest, which takes place next month.

The popular event will take place from 12pm until 8pm at Magdalen College School on Saturday, July 26.

Organised by the Brackley Round Table group, all proceeds from the event support local charities or community initiatives.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Much of the money raised from the Summer Fest goes towards funding the continuation of the Santa Float that tours Brackley and nearby villages at Christmas.

The countdown has begun for the return of the Brackley Summer Fest.placeholder image
The countdown has begun for the return of the Brackley Summer Fest.

Brackley Round Table chairman Darren Hunn said: “I can’t wait for this year’s Summer Fest – it’s going to be a cracking day for everyone!

“Whether you're after great music, family-friendly fun, or a pint of something special, Summer Fest has something for all ages.”

This year’s Summer Fest will contain the same family fun and entertainment that made last year’s festivals a success.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Visitors to the festival will be able to enjoy a selection of live acts, several stalls selling unique products and children’s rides and activities.

Previously the event was known as the Brackley Beer Festival but was rebranded last year as the event became more family-orientated.

However, the organisers haven’t lost their love for a pint and have made sure there will be a selection of 30 real ales and 30 ciders for attendees to savour.

The Brackley Round Table is a men’s group that meets twice a month for social activities; it is also responsible for various fundraising and charitable projects.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

For more information about Brackley Summer Fest or to purchase tickets, visit: https://brackleysummerfestival.uk

For information about the Brackley Round Table group, visit their site at: https://brackley.co.uk/clubs-groups-charities/brackley-round-table/

Related topics:Brackley

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1838
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice