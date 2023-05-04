Inspirational artist near Banbury to give away painting worth £500 as part of Artweeks

An inspirational artist who took up painting after suffering a stroke will be giving away one of her original pieces worth over £500 at Oxfordshire Artweeks.

Local artist Josianne Cross goes by the artist name of Stroke of a Brush, which is inspired by her incredible journey from suffering from a stroke to becoming an award-nominated artist.

Josianne works mostly as a landscape and impressionistic artist whose main focus is evocative and emotional sky scenes.

She said: "Following a life-changing experience that felt devastating overnight, it’s not for sympathy that I say that, but rather what it gave me was utterly remarkable. I couldn't paint before, and my vision was affected, but the way I see colour now has given me the most remarkable gift for painting."

Josianne, along with three other local creatives, Deborah Hunt, Emily Fermor, and Matthew Timms, will be displaying their work in the Cotswold room at the Deddington Arms Hotel between May 6 and 29 for the art celebration.

To celebrate the three weeks of free art in hundreds of venues across the county, Josianne has decided to give away one of her original paintings worth over £500 to a lucky art fan who visits the pop-up gallery in Deddington and purchases something from the bar.

Josianne said: "'I’m a huge believer in the power of art and how it can change your mindset, but isn't it fab to win something special? It can brighten someone's day. But also, during times when we all need to support each other, whatever I can do to support a local business, I will.

An example of one of Josianne's emotive landscape art.

"So by setting the entry requirement that to receive an entry form, a receipt dated that day showing a purchase of food or drink from the venue must be produced, it allows us to offer some support to a lovely local business at the same time as doing our exhibition, and well, who doesn't love a giveaway?"

To enter the giveaway, you will need to show a valid receipt from that day from either the bar or restaurant for a purchase you have made at the Deddington Arms Hotel.

