Free family-friendly Easter activities taking place in Banbury this weekend

The Banbury BID team have organised a number of free family-friendly Easter activities with some great prizes this weekend.

By Jack Ingham
Published 7th Apr 2023, 10:16 BST
Updated 7th Apr 2023, 10:20 BST

The BID team is inviting families to take part in an Easter trail that runs through the town centre as well as an Easter crafts workshop taking place in Castle Quay.

The Easter trail runs from April 1–16 and involves using a map to find 10 well-hidden Easter bunnies that have been placed in shop windows around town.

The five-foot bunnies were created by primary school children from Banbury, and all have been given fancy makeovers and names.

The Banbury BID team have organised an Easter trail for families.

Once participants of the Easter trail have noted down each bunny's name, they will need to post their trail sheet, which is available from the museum, the Castle Quay info desk, and Waterstones, into the post box located at Waterstones in Castle Quay.

The first prize will be an amazing family day out in Birmingham with four tickets to the Sea Life Centre, Cadbury World, and the Legoland Discovery Centre.

The second prize is a £50 Entertainer voucher, and the third prize is a tasty Easter chocolate hamper. The winners of the Easter trail will be selected at random after Sunday, April 16.

Alongside the trail, the BID team, in collaboration with Castle Quay, will be running an arts and crafts workshop opposite Banbury Museum inside the shopping centre.

There is an Easter arts and crafts workshop taking place in Castle Quay on Saturday, April 8 and 15.

This will take place on April 8 and 15 between 11am-3pm. There is no need to book, but limited places are available, and children must be supervised by an adult.

