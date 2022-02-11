Find out just how amazing your brain really is at a new exhibition in Banbury

The exhibition titled 'Your Amazing Brain: A User’s Guide' will open tomorrow (February 12) and will feature over 15 interactive puzzles and ‘mind bending illusions’ - which will show you how your brain can play tricks on you!

You can find out just how amazing your brain really is at a new exhibition Banbury Museum and Gallery.

The exhibition titled 'Your Amazing Brain: A User’s Guide' will open tomorrow (February 12) and will feature over 15 interactive puzzles and ‘mind bending illusions’ - which will show you how your brain can play tricks on you!

"From emotions to our senses, you will find out how your brain interprets what it sees, hears, smells, and feels," said a spokesperson for the museum.

Sign up to our daily Banbury Guardian Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"This family friendly exhibition will take you on a journey inside your brain, to find out just what makes you, you!"

There will be two guides on hand to help - Brian and (for our younger visitors) Custard the bird.

This exhibition has been specifically designed for Banbury Museum and Gallery in collaboration with the Wellcome Centre for Integrative Neuroimaging at the University of Oxford and funded by the Wellcome Trust.

Prof Heidi Johansen-Berg, director of the Wellcome Centre for Integrative Neuroimaging, said: ‘Our researchers have loved collaborating with Banbury Museum and Gallery to put together the exhibition and we are excited to hear what museum visitors think about it.

"We always appreciate opportunities to view our research from fresh perspectives. We look forward to welcoming local families to come and enjoy Your Amazing Brain’.

Alongside this exhibition, the centre has partnered with the team at Oxford University to offer classroom workshops to schools and local community groups in Banbury as part of the ‘Big Brain Roadshow’ , where schools can take part in a competition to help design a real-life live streamed brain experiment.

And The Mill Arts Centre will also be hosting a session for sixth form students studying science with opportunities for career guidance as well as a visit to the Amazing Brain exhibition.

Researchers will also be working with special interest groups and they welcome interest from local community groups who would like the opportunity to have guided access to the exhibition.

The exhibition opens tomorrow (Saturday February 12). For further information on ticketing visit www.banburymuseum.org (Adults £5, child £2.50, Art Fund members £2.50, concessions including students, over 65s and unwaged £3).

Unsold tickets will be made available on the day, but the museum strongly advises booking prior to your visit especially at weekends, school holidays and other busy times.