Kineton Art Group are holding their May Art Exhibition and Sale in Kineton Village Hall on Saturday May 13 and Sunday May 14, 10am to 5pm.

This will include original art work by their artists in a wide variety of styles and media many of which will be for sale along with unique cards and unframed work.

A group spokesperson said: "A great way to spend your weekend, with the addition of live music and refreshments including home-made cakes."