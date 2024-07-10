'Beats Glastonbury for me!' Rock legend Rick Wakeman excited to headline Fairport’s Cropredy Convention this year

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Legendary prog rocker and acclaimed keyboardist Rick Wakeman has said that he is excited to perform at the world-famous Fairport's Cropredy Convention near Banbury next month.

The popular folk and rock music festival will return to Cropredy on August 8–10.

Now in its 45th year, the festival attracts music fans from around the world and has developed a reputation as being one of the friendliest music festivals.

Started as a way to fundraise for Cropredy’s village fete in 1976, after two members of Fairport Convention moved to the village, the festival now draws crowds of over 20,000 people.

Legendary prog rocker Rick Wakeman will headline Thursday night of this year's Fairport's Cropredy Convention festival (Lee Wilkinson).

This year, headline acts include Rick Wakeman, Tony Christie, The Trevor Horn Band, Big Big Train and, of course, Fairport Convention.

The cape-wearing former Yes keyboardist, solo artist and Rock and Roll Hall of Fame member Rick Wakeman will return to the festival for the first time since 2010.

Rick’s career has spanned six decades and has seen him collaborate with names such as David Bowie, Elton John, Cat Stevens and Marc Bolan.

Rick said: “Living only a few miles away back in the 70s, Cropredy was a regular visit for me in the early 80s, and it was unlike any other festival.

The world-famous Fairport's Cropredy Convention attracts crowds of around 20,000 people.

"Run by Fairport Convention, they knew what was needed for both musicians and the audience. The atmosphere was always so special.

"In 2010, I had the pleasure of appearing with my band, the English Rock Ensemble, and what an experience that was, but I have had to wait a further 14 years for this year's invitation, and I am genuinely really excited.

"Beats Glastonbury for me hands down! I just hope I don't have to wait a further 14 years for the next invitation, as I will be 89 years old."

As well as its reputation for friendly and safe crowds, Fairport’s Cropredy Convention is renowned for its real ale bar provided by Devizes brewery Wadworth.

The festival’s main bar is used by the public and performers alike, giving Cropredy attendees a chance to mingle with the musicians while they wait for their pints to be pulled.