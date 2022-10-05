Banbury writer's new mockumentary to be aired on Amazon Prime

Children's author Lawrence Prestidge has made his first venture into television with new Amazon Prime series.

Keep Calm and Carry On is the latest work of Lawrence Prestidge, who grew up in Great Bourton and went to school at Blessed George Napier.

The mockumentary-style series takes a look at how three different but connected families deal with the ups and downs of family life during the lockdown of 2020.

The series is Lawrence’s first major outing in the world of television, after having made a name for himself as an author of children’s novels.

The show features the likes of Harriet Thorpe from Absolutely Fabulous, reality television star Jess Impiazzi, who featured on Celebrity Big Brother and Kellie Shirley from EastEnders, and The Office.

Lawrence wrote the series during the first lockdown in early 2020 as his way to escape from the doom and gloom that was constant in the news. As well as scripting the show he also features as the character ‘Harry’.

Lawrence said: “Writing my thoughts was certainly cheaper than therapy”.