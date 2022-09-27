Banbury community group to screen documentary as part of green week

The screening of the documentary Women Against the Bomb, a look at the women involved in anti-nuclear demonstrations that took place on Greenham Common will be shown as part of The Big Green Week celebration.

The Big Green Week is an annual event which focuses on how communities can take action to tackle the climate crisis and wider ecological crisis.

Zsófi Buda, of the Banbury Community Action Group, said: “This uplifting documentary has all the potential to inspire people to show the power of cooperation and community spirit and to become more active in the fight to save our planet and save ourselves.”

The screening at 7.00pm is free and open to the public, but seating is limited to 56 people.

