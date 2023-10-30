News you can trust since 1838
Award-winning Banbury theatre group return with Christmas pantomime

The award-winning Banbury Cross Players theatre group will return this Christmas with a pantomime run of Cinderella.
By Jack Ingham
Published 30th Oct 2023, 10:23 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:23 GMT
After a break of many years, the long-running local theatre group is bringing pantomime back to the stage at The Mill Theatre.

The group will be performing a run of Cinderella, written by group member Justin Clinch, from Thursday November 23.

A spokesperson for the Banbury Cross Players said: “Cinderella guarantees you two hours of non-stop Panto fun with all the traditional elements you’d expect dancing, singing, audience participation, and sweets definitely lots of sweets.

The Banbury Cross Players are busy rehearsing for their return to pantomime this Christmas.The Banbury Cross Players are busy rehearsing for their return to pantomime this Christmas.
“Leave your troubles at home and let us transport you to the very fabulous world of Cinderella, the perfect evening for everyone from 5 to 105."

The group is now busy rehearsing the classic rags to riches story, where young Cinderella is mistreated by her family before falling in love with Prince Charming.

For more information, visit, https://www.themillartscentre.co.uk/shows/bcp-cinderella/

